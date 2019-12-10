Tucker produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 19 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-118 loss to Sacramento.

Tucker collected a career-high 19 rebounds Monday, continuing to produce as a top-50 player. Tucker is one of the more curious cases when it comes to standard formats. His ranking is not a great indicator when considering him as a must-roster player. His value is tied to steals, three-pointers and a lack of turnovers. Two of those categories can be easily streamed in meaning Tucker is only going to fit a certain number of team builds.