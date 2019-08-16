Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Pulls out of USA Basketball
Tucker suffered an ankle injury and withdrew from USA Basketball on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear whether or not Tucker's injury is a serious one or not, but the veteran sees no reason to continue on with USA Basketball and risk further damage. Tucker will now have his sights set on being healthy for the start of Rockets training camp.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Strong finish to the season•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Plays a team-high 45 minutes in loss•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Double-doubles in impressive effort•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Plays team-high 41 minutes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Swats four blocks in Game 5 win•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Surprises with offensive surge•
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...