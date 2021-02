Tucker (quad) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker missed his first game since 2017 in Monday's loss to the Wizards due to a bruised left quad and he may be in line for more missed time. Danuel House started Monday's game with Tucker on the sidelines and had a nice outing -- going for 17 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.