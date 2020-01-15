Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Questionable Wednesday
Tucker is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers due to a right shoulder stinger, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
It's possible Tucker misses his first game of the season Wednesday. If that's the case, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore could see more run.
