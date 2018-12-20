Tucker tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 136-118 win over the Wizards.

Tucker backed up his reputation as a "three-and-D" player by drilling three of Houston's NBA-record 26 treys on the night while recording double-digit boards for the third time this season. The forward is averaging more than six boards and has knocked down a career-high 2.0 three-pointers per game this season, but that's about the extent of his fantasy utility. He has rattled off three games in a row of at least 11 points, but he failed to score more than seven in any of the five games prior to that stretch, illustrating his downside when he's not converting at a high rate on the low volume of shots he typically receives.