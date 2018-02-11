Tucker will remain in the starting lineup Sunday against the Mavericks, Rockets radio announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Tucker has started the last two games at power forward, although he doesn't have much to show for it statistically -- averaging 4.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 35.5 minutes during the span. Look for Ryan Anderson to see a solid amount of minutes off the bench behind Tucker.