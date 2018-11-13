Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Remains questionable
Tucker (illness) participated in shootaround but is still questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While Tucker's participation in morning shootaround is definitely a good sign, it looks like it's still too soon for him to be cleared to play. Expect Tucker to be a game-time decision Tuesday night.
