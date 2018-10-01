Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Remains sidelined from practice
Tucker (back) sat out Monday's practice, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Tucker has been dealing with a sore back all weekend and there appears to be a legitimate chance he's unable to take the floor for Tuesday's preseason opener. While it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, the Rockets will likely be as cautious as possible with their top defender to make sure he's fully healthy for the start of the regular season.
