Tucker (abdomen) will play Friday against the Pistons, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
Despite abdominal soreness, Tucker will see the court Friday. Over the past five games, he's averaging 3.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Limited by abdominal issue•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Stat contributions remain limited•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Takes one shot in 35 minutes•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Drains trio of threes in loss•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Muted production in victory•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Playing limited minutes Tuesday•