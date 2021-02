Tucker scored 0 points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Tucker returned to the lineup after missing two games due to a quad injury. He wasn't particularly impactful and didn't play at all in the fourth quarter due to the blowout nature of the contest. Though Houston may focus on developing their youthful players as the season wears on, Tucker should ramp back up towards 30 minutes in the short-term.