Play

Tucker turned in 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Tucker drew another start alongside Luc Mbah a Moute with Trevor Ariza (hamstring) sidelined and Ryan Anderson shifting to a reserve role. Mbah a Moute and Tucker provide defensive versatility and enough three-point shooting that Rockets' coach Mike D'Antoni often relies on both of them to play heavy minutes even when Ariza is healthy. However, Tucker and Mbah a Moute are both on the list of guys who are more well known for making an impact on games without consistently filling up the box score.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories