Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's win
Tucker turned in 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 win over the Timberwolves.
Tucker drew another start alongside Luc Mbah a Moute with Trevor Ariza (hamstring) sidelined and Ryan Anderson shifting to a reserve role. Mbah a Moute and Tucker provide defensive versatility and enough three-point shooting that Rockets' coach Mike D'Antoni often relies on both of them to play heavy minutes even when Ariza is healthy. However, Tucker and Mbah a Moute are both on the list of guys who are more well known for making an impact on games without consistently filling up the box score.
