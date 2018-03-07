Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Scores 10 points in win
Tucker scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go with six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 win against Oklahoma City.
For the first time in his previous five games, Tucker scored in double figures on Tuesday. Aside from his 10 points, the forward continued to collect a solid amount of rebounds. In his last seven games, Tucker is averaging 5.1 rebounds to go with his 7.7 points during this span. While the rebounding numbers are decent, he is still not a reliable scoring option going forward.
