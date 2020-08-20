Tucker turned in 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-98 Game 2 win over the Thunder.

Tucker couldn't miss from beyond the arc, sinking treys from his usual spots in the corners but also from above the break. He has a great deal of responsibility defensively and continues to expend most of his energy on that end, and offensively he's strictly a floor spacer who hoists away when the ball is swung his way. Those considering Tucker for fantasy purposes can be comforted by the fact that he almost always earns 30-plus minutes, but these types of scoring outbursts are fairly rare for the 35-year-old forward.