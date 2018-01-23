Tucker totaled nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Heat.

Tucker provides modest contributions off the bench, with the most substantial of those being points (5.6), rebounds (6.0), and steals (1.0) per game. However, Tucker's ability to defend and make hustle plays doesn't afford him much relevance in fantasy leagues.