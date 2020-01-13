Coach Mike D'Antoni said Tucker (shoulder) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Tucker suffered a right shoulder stinger during the Rockets' previous game Saturday versus the Timberwolves and was forced to finish the 139-109 win on the sideline. However, the injury was never viewed as a major concern, and Tucker shouldn't face any limitations Tuesday while slotting back into the starting five at power forward.