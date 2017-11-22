Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Set to start Wednesday

Tucker will start Wednesday's game against Denver, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

With Ryan Anderson (illness) almost certainly out of action, Tucker will slide in at the four alongside Clint Capela and Trevor Ariza in the frontcourt. Houston will also be without Eric Gordon (calf), but coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed that Chris Paul will be available for close to 30 minutes. Expect Tucker, as well as Luc Richard Mbah a Moute, to see an elevated workload Wednesday.