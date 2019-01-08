Tucker compiled a season-high 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-11 3Pt) to go with four steals, two blocks and one assist across 38 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 125-113 win over the Nuggets.

Those who streamed Tucker in season-long leagues or deployed him in daily lineups can pat themselves on the back, but there's nothing to suggest he'll be much more than a high-variance performer the rest of the way. Though he received 30-plus minutes in each of the Rockets' previous five games, Tucker tallied 16 combined points in those outings to go with averages of 5.6 boards, 1.4 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.6 treys.