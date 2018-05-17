Tucker netted 22 points (8-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Tucker's scoring total was his best ever in a postseason game and was an unexpected bonus during the Rockets' huge win. Usually much more lauded for his work on the defensive end, the veteran has made some solid contributions on the scoreboard in multiple games since the onset of the semifinal round. Tucker has now posted double-digit point totals in three of the past four playoff games, and he continues to offer steady, above-average work on the glass as well. He'll look to play an important complementary role again during Sunday's pivotal Game 3 at Oracle Arena.