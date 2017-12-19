Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Shifting back to bench role Monday
Tucker will return to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker picked up the start Saturday with Clint Capela (heel) sidelined, posting a double-double of 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes. However, Capela has since been cleared and will return to the top unit Monday, so Tucker is once again slated for a reserve role. After playing 38 minutes Saturday, look for his playing time to drop towards his season average of 27.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Draws start Saturday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Shifting to bench role Monday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Grabs eight boards in Monday's loss•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Goes scoreless despite start•
-
Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Will start Thursday's exhibition•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...