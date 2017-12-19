Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Shifting back to bench role Monday

Tucker will return to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker picked up the start Saturday with Clint Capela (heel) sidelined, posting a double-double of 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes. However, Capela has since been cleared and will return to the top unit Monday, so Tucker is once again slated for a reserve role. After playing 38 minutes Saturday, look for his playing time to drop towards his season average of 27.1 minutes per game.