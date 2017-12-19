Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Shifting back to bench role Monday

Tucker will return to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tucker picked up the start Saturday with Clint Capela (heel) sidelined, posting a double-double of 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes. However, Capela has since been cleared and will return to the top unit Monday, so Tucker is once again slated for a reserve role. After playing 38 minutes Saturday, look for his playing time to drop towards his season average of 27.1 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories