Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Shifting to bench role Monday

Tucker will shift back to a bench role for Monday's game against the Nets, Rockets radio play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Tucker had started the previous two contests with Ryan Anderson dealing with an illness, but averaged just 4.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 31.5 minutes during that span. Anderson is set to reclaim the starting power forward role Monday, sending Tucker back to the bench. That likely means a smaller role and overall reduction in his fantasy utility, though Tucker has largely struggled to provide much value for anything more than deeper leagues.