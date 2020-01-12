Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Shoulder injury downplayed
Coach Mike D'Antoni said Tucker (shoulder) appeared okay and should be available for Tuesday's game at Memphis, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Tucker suffered a shoulder stinger during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves and was unable to return, but it doesn't appear it will impact his availability going forward. The 34-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and will have a couple days to rest up for Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.