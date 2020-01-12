Coach Mike D'Antoni said Tucker (shoulder) appeared okay and should be available for Tuesday's game at Memphis, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Tucker suffered a shoulder stinger during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves and was unable to return, but it doesn't appear it will impact his availability going forward. The 34-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and will have a couple days to rest up for Tuesday's contest.