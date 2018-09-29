Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Sits out practice with sore back
Tucker sat out Saturday's practice with a sore back, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's not expected to keep Tucker sidelined for long and the Rockets are planning on having him back in action for Monday's session. That means Tucker should be ready for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Grizzlies, though he'll likely only see limited minutes considering it's an exhibition. It's been confirmed that Tucker will open the regular season in a starting role and will help anchor a Rockets' defense that lost the likes of Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza in the offseason.
