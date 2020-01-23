Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Solid line in 31 minutes
Tucker totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Nuggets.
Tucker turned in a fairly well-rounded line, matching his season high in assists without playing a ton of minutes. Still, he hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Dec. 19, and Tucker has also been held scoreless four times over these last 15 games.
