Tucker totaled eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Nuggets.

Tucker turned in a fairly well-rounded line, matching his season high in assists without playing a ton of minutes. Still, he hasn't reached double figures in scoring since Dec. 19, and Tucker has also been held scoreless four times over these last 15 games.

