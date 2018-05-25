Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Solid on boards again Thursday
Tucker supplied eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and nine rebounds across 42 minutes in Houston's 98-94 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.
Tucker continued his trademark strong work on the glass Thursday, while also helping prop up his scoring total with a 50.0 percent showing from three-point range. The veteran defensive specialist has only scored in double digits once during the series against the Warriors, but he's now hauled in between six and 16 rebounds over the last four games. He'll look to do his part when the Rockets go for the series win in Game 6 on Saturday.
