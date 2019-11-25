Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Solid production Sunday
Tucker ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 loss to the Mavericks.
Tucker did a bit of everything in the loss, continuing his solid start to the season. He is very quietly putting up top-80 numbers in standard formats, yet remains un-rostered in a number of leagues. Tucker is a perfect example of how rankings can be misread given he is not a player that should necessarily be rostered everywhere. He fits a certain team build and outside of that, is unlikely to help in a lot of areas.
