Tucker will start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are set to be without the likes of Trevor Ariza (hamstring), Ryan Anderson (ankle) and Eric Gordon (back) on Wednesday, so there should be a ton of extra minutes available. Tucker should be one of the main beneficiaries and he'll get the call with the top unit at power forward. The added playing time should afford Tucker a 30-plus-minute role, giving him punt-play potential for Wednesday's DFS slate.