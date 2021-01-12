Tucker is off to a fairly slow start this season, averaging just 6.3 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks across 32.6 minutes per per game.

The all-around production is nice from Tucker, but he is seeing slight decreases in points and rebounds to start the season. The 35-year-old forward isn't being asked to do as much nearly as much of the heavy lifting for Houston this season thanks to the acquisitions of Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins. Tucker has scored in double figures two times through eight games so far.