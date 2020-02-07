Tucker provided 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 win over the Lakers.

With Clint Capela and Nene shipped out of town, the Rockets let the trade deadline pass without acquiring another center, which means coach Mike D'Antoni is set on employing an undersized small-ball setup, featuring Tucker at center. Houston looked like a completely different team Thursday, as swift ball distribution by Russell Westbrook and vital contribution from Robert Covington kept the Lakers on their heels even though they absolutely dominated under the basket. Tucker seemed more like a center in name only, as he spent a good deal of time in open space, and drained three shots from beyond the arc while he was out there. Moving forward, it looks like the Rockets will let Danuel House Jr. share with a bit of the heavy lifting in the frontcourt as a complement to Tucker. It's too soon to tell, but the new scheme is off to an excellent start.