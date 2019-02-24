Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Steps up contributions in win
Tucker totaled 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four steals across 37 minutes in the Rockets' 118-112 win over the Warriors on Saturday.
With James Harden (neck/illness) sitting out the contest, Tucker stepped up with his best scoring tally since Jan. 16. The defensive-minded forward typically is a lot less involved on offense, but he boosted his usage significantly in Harden's absence. While the one-night surge was certainly a welcome sight for fantasy owners, it's prudent to keep in mind that had scored in single digits or had been held scoreless (once) in 10 straight games prior to Saturday's.
