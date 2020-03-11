Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Strong defensive effort Tuesday
Tucker posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 victory over the Timberwolves
Tucker was a non-factor offensively, but he made his mark on the game through impressive rebounding and defense. The performance marked just the second time in Tucker's career that he's gone for at least 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.7 minutes.
