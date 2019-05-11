Tucker had 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 45 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to Golden State.

Tucker rounded out the series loss to the Warriors with another impressive performance. Outside of James Harden, Tucker has arguably been the Rockets most consistent player through the playoffs and certainly left it all out on the floor every night. This was a tough loss for the Rockets who went into the final quarter with a lead, only to see Steph Curry dominate down the stretch. Tucker should maintain a similar role moving forward despite the fact the Rockets could look to make some changes over the off-season.