Tucker finished with 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-12 3Pt), four boards, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes of a 120-116 win against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Tucker took advantage of the Buck's defensive scheme giving him open looks from deep to take a season-high 12 shots from behind the arc, While it wasn't his most efficient shooting night, he knocked enough down to reach double-digit scoring in the contest on a night where all five Houston starters finished in double figures. He'll face the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.