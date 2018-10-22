Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Struggles in extended minutes
Tucker managed three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 37 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 115-112 loss to the Clippers.
There were more shots to go around with point guard Chris Paul beginning his two-game suspension, but most of those extra opportunities fell to Clint Capela (11-for-14 from field) and Eric Gordon (7-for-18). Tucker, meanwhile, saw 30-plus minutes for the third time in as many games this season, but was largely ignored on offense. It appears that Tucker's 19-point performance in the season opener may have been an outlier, as he's only shot 3-for-8 from the field while playing a combined 73 minutes the past two days.
