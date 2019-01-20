Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Stuffs stat sheet in OT win
Tucker contributed nine points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block across 42 minutes in the Rockets' 138-134 overtime win against the Lakers on Saturday.
Tucker provided his typically stellar work on the defensive end and the boards, supplementing them with some serviceable scoring contributions. The eight-year veteran now has multiple steals in four straight, and he's brought down eight to 10 boards in four of the last six as well. Some spotty shooting and foul trouble were the two blemishes on Tucker's performance Saturday, but the 33-year-old continues to be a serviceable multi-category producer across deeper formats and has also posted a pair of 20-point efforts thus far in January.
