Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Surprises with offensive surge
Tucker produced 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during the Rockets' 118-98 win over the Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Tucker's offensive contributions were somewhat of a surprise, but they actually represented his second double-digit effort in as many games to open the series. The versatile veteran has been on a modest but productive offensive run dating back to the waning days of the regular season, as he also scored in double digits in two of the final three games of the campaign. The key to Tucker's success against Utah has been his long-distance accuracy, as he's drained 50.0 percent of his 14 attempts from behind the arc during the first two games of he series.
