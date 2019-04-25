Tucker tallied eight points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Tucker was tough as nails as per usual while contributing across every category. He's obviously still prone to the occasional off night offensively, but this was the first time that Tucker failed to reach double figures in scoring here in these playoffs.