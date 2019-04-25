Tucker tallied eight points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Tucker was tough as nails as per usual while contributing across every category. He's obviously still prone to the occasional off night offensively, but this was the first time that Tucker failed to reach double figures in scoring here in these playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...