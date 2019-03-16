Tucker totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, and five steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Suns.

Tucker snagged at least five steals for the fourth time this season, though this was also his fourth scoreless showing here in 2018-19. The 33-year-old forward hasn't reached double figures in scoring once across the last eight contests, and he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.