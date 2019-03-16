Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Swipes five steals in Friday's win
Tucker totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, and five steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Suns.
Tucker snagged at least five steals for the fourth time this season, though this was also his fourth scoreless showing here in 2018-19. The 33-year-old forward hasn't reached double figures in scoring once across the last eight contests, and he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...