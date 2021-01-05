Tucker posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds across 35 minutes during Monday's loss to the Mavericks.

Despite the usual heavy workload, Tucker's stat contributions were nearly nonexistent as he was not aggressive on the offensive end and failed to score for the second time this season. The 35-year-old is typically not lighting up the stat sheet, but this a new low. Tucker's averages of 4.2 points on 44.4 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three across 34.0 minutes per game leave a lot to be desired.