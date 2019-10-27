Tucker had 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal during the Rockets' 126-123 win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

Tucker has registered 38 minutes in both appearances so far and has looked surprisingly productive, scoring over 16 points while hitting over 60 percent in both contests. He will aim to continue his strong start to the season on Monday against the Thunder.