Tucker finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 preseason victory over San Antonio.

Tucker made his preseason debut Sunday and lit up the Spurs for 19 points. Tucker is a key piece in the Rockets rotation and often fails to get the accolades he deserves for his efforts. Despite this strong outing, Tucker is more of a low-end standard-league option. He is capable of producing the occasional offensive outburst but is more inclined to racking up some rebounds while adding some threes and steals.

