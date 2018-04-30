Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Thrives offensively in Game 1 win
Tucker tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Houston's 110-96 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Tucker was productive on the offensive end for the second consecutive postseason tilt, as he'd also generated a 15-point effort against the Timberwolves in the Rockets' series-clinching Game 5 win in the first round. The 32-year-old is typically much more renowned for his work on the defensive end, but he's flashed his upside from distance by draining eight of 12 three-point attempts over the last pair of contests. He'll look to keep up his strong production on the scoreboard in Wednesday's Game 2.
