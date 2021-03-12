Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's 125-105 loss to the Kings that Tucker isn't expected to return to the team while Houston looks to find a new landing spot for the veteran ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, Adrian Wojnarowski of Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com report. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," Silas said of Tucker. "He decided that he was just not really with [playing for the Rockets], and we decided that that's a good idea. Let's move on."

Heading into the All-Star break, Tucker had reportedly grown frustrated with the fact that he hadn't been traded to a playoff-contending team yet with the rudderless Rockets in the midst of a long losing streak that reached 14 games Thursday. Silas noted that he had still expected Tucker to play as the Rockets began their second-half schedule Thursday, but the 35-year-old elected not to join the team on the bench for the game despite taking part in pregame warmups earlier in the day. With Tucker's time in Houston effectively over, look for the Jae'Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin and Justin Patton to absorb most of the minutes in the frontcourt at least until starting center Christian Wood (ankle) returns from his extended absence.