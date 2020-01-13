Tucked (shoulder) will start Tuesday's game against Memphis, Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated reports.

As expected, the shoulder injury Tucker suffered during Saturday's win over Minnesota wasn't overly serious. He'll return to his usual starting role where he's averaging 8.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest.