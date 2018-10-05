Rockets' P.J. Tucker: To practice Friday, play Sunday
Tucker (back) will return to practice Friday and will play during Sunday's preseason game against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker will practice for the first time Friday, and the expectation is that he'll feel good enough to make his preseason debut Sunday. He may enter the starting lineup, which could push Carmelo Anthony to the bench.
