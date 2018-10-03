Rockets' P.J. Tucker: To remain out Thursday
Tucker (back) won't play Thursday against the Pacers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Tucker continues to recover from a sore back, and the Rockets won't rush him into action. With Clint Capela (foot) doubtful for Thursday's game, Marquese Chriss should be in line for an expanded role. Tucker's next chance to play arrives Sunday against the Spurs.
