Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Typically impressive on glass Tuesday
Tucker mustered six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in a 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Tucker couldn't quite follow up his surprising double-double on Saturday against the Thunder with a similarly strong offensive performance, but he was once again solid on the boards. The veteran has been able to maintain a spot in the starting five during Ryan Anderson's myriad of injuries during the latter half of the season, and given his continuity with the first unit, he could remain with the starters to open the playoffs, at a minimum.
