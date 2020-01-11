Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Will not return Saturday
Tucker (stinger) will not return to Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of the Rockets' radio broadcast reports.
Tucker appeared to be in a great deal of pain upon injuring his shoulder and seemed to be unable to move his arm as he headed to the locker room. Luckily for him and the Rockets, the team does not play again until Tuesday's contest against the Grizzlies, giving Tucker three days to try and get healthy. If he is forced to miss extended time, Danuel House and Eric Gordon figure to see a larger share of small forward minutes than usual.
