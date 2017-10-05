Play

Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Will start Thursday's exhibition

Tucker will enter the starting five for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Shanghai Sharks, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

After dealing with a hamstring injury last week, Tucker made his preseason debut against the Thunder on Tuesday, coming off the bench for five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 23 minutes. With Ryan Anderson (hip) getting the night off, Tucker will benefit with a promotion to the top unit, though he should head back to the bench by the time the regular season rolls around, so don't look too much into Thursday's lineup.

