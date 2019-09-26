Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Working out in New York
Tucker (ankle) worked out in New York this week and appears to have moved past the ankle injury that kept him away from Team USA, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Tucker pulled out of Team USA camp prior to the FIBA World Cup due to an ankle issue, but with a few weeks to recover, the forward appears to be back to full strength. Expect Tucker to play his usual role this season as the Rockets' most versatile defender, who can also be a threat to hit corner threes.
