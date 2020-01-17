Rockets' P.J. Tucker: Workload could decrease slightly
According to coach Mike D'Antoni, the plan is to play Tucker "around 30 minutes" in the majority of games moving forward, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Tucker has only played fewer than 30 minutes twice this season and is averaging 34.9 minutes per game. He's not a volume stats player, so his fantasy value is largely dependent on him seeing minutes in the mid-to-upper 30s. If D'Antoni does stick to his plan, it might be tough for fantasy owners to start Tucker most weeks.
